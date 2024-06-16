1 dead, 4 injured in shooting on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit's east side late Saturday night.

The Detroit Police Department says officers responded to a call of shots fired at the 17800 block of Albion Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found five people had been shot. One person died from their injuries.

Four other victims were taken to an area hospital in conditions ranging from stable to temporary serious. The victims include four women, ranging in age from 14 to 20 years old, and a man in his 20s.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DPD's homicide division at 313-596-2260.