1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Detroit left one person dead, and two others injured Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, near southbound I-75 and Bagley.

MSP received reports of a serious crash, and when troopers arrived at the location, they discovered it was a wrong-way crash.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a 37-year-old driver in a van entered the southbound lanes traveling northbound.

The van then struck a Jeep traveling southbound.

According to MSP, the at-fault driver was killed in the crash.

A 35-year-old woman driving the Jeep and the 39-year-old male passenger were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation pends medical examiner's report, toxicology reports and vehicle inspections.

MSP also clarified the date of the incident, saying the crash happened on Feb. 25 and was cleared, with the road reopening on Feb. 26.