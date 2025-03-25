Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 rescued after vehicle drives into Grand River in Eaton County

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Farmington Hills homeowners fed up with deer overpopulation and more top stories
Farmington Hills homeowners fed up with deer overpopulation and more top stories 04:00

One person is dead and another was rescued after a vehicle crashed into the Grand River in Eaton County early Sunday morning. 

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office was notified of the crash at around 2:22 a.m. after receiving an iPhone Crash Notification and an alert from the BMW Response Center. 

Deputies say the crash happened near the dead end of Jolly Highway, with the coordinates of the vehicle being in the middle of the Grand River. 

When deputies arrived, they found a severely damaged guardrail at the scene. Deputies and Michigan State Police saw taillights submerged about 200 feet from the shoreline.

Troopers used a canoe found on a neighboring property and paddled out to the vehicle to search for occupants. As troopers searched the vehicle, deputies rescued a man struggling to swim to shore. 

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

First responders used boats, search parties and a drone with thermal imaging to scan the river and the surrounding area to locate the missing passenger. 

At around 8:30 a.m., Tri-County Dive Team members found a 39-year-old man in about 10 feet of water, a short distance downstream. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An investigation is ongoing. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, deputies said. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.