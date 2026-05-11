1 dead, 1 injured after weekend shooting in Romulus, police say

One person is dead, and another is injured in the aftermath of a Saturday night shooting in Romulus, Michigan.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The Romulus Police Department said its officers were called about 11:05 p.m. that night to a shooting at a home in the 15000 block of Mesa Way. When police arrived, they found a 51-year-old Detroit man and a 47-year-old Romulus woman had both been struck by gunfire.

The man died as a result of his injuries, despite medical attention at the scene.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was reported in serious but stable condition.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed that the Detroit man was visiting his sister and her boyfriend at that home when a dispute arose that involved all three of them.

"The situation escalated violently when weapons were produced and shots fired," police said.

The boyfriend, a 29-year-old Detroit man, was taken into custody at the scene. Police said weapons were recovered.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.