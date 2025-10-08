1 dead, 1 injured, after crash in Oakland County's Groveland Township

Southgate police investigate deadly stabbing, Day 8 of government shutdown and more top stories

Southgate police investigate deadly stabbing, Day 8 of government shutdown and more top stories

Southgate police investigate deadly stabbing, Day 8 of government shutdown and more top stories

A man has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Oakland County, Michigan State Police report.

The accident happened about 6 a.m. Wednesday at Grange Hall Road and Tripp Road in Groveland Township. The 21-year-old man from Davisburg was driving northbound on Grange Hall when he failed to stop at the intersection, troopers reported. In the meantime, another vehicle was eastbound on Tripp Road and the two passenger vehicles collided.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The other driver had a possible broken ankle, and was transported to a local hospital, troopers said.

Troopers from the Metro North post are still investigating the crash.