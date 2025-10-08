Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured, after crash in Oakland County's Groveland Township

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Southgate police investigate deadly stabbing, Day 8 of government shutdown and more top stories
Southgate police investigate deadly stabbing, Day 8 of government shutdown and more top stories 04:00

A man has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Oakland County, Michigan State Police report. 

The accident happened about 6 a.m. Wednesday at Grange Hall Road and Tripp Road in Groveland Township. The 21-year-old man from Davisburg was driving northbound on Grange Hall when he failed to stop at the intersection, troopers reported. In the meantime, another vehicle was eastbound on Tripp Road and the two passenger vehicles collided. 

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.  

The other driver had a possible broken ankle, and was transported to a local hospital, troopers said. 

Troopers from the Metro North post are still investigating the crash. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue