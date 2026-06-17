1 dead, 1 in custody, after shooting on Vaughan Street, Detroit police say

A man is dead, and another man is in custody, in the aftermath of a shooting Tuesday night in Detroit, police said.

Officers from the Detroit Police Department Sixth Precinct responded to a call of shots fired about 7 p.m. in the 12000 block of Vaughan Street. The area is near Plymouth Road and Evergreen Road, south of Interstate 96.

Detroit police investigate a shooting on June 16, 2026, on Vaughan Street. CBS News Detroit

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police said it appears that the shooting erupted during an altercation between the victim and the person who was taken into custody.

Officers ask that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information about the incident call Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.