Heavy rain and strong storms tonight Starting the day off mostly sunny and warm, high 76°. Expecting widespread rain and thunderstorms this evening. Heavy rainfall is likely which may lead to localized flooding, especially in urban areas. A Flood Watch is in effect for areas south of M-59 tonight as we may see 1-2" of rain with these storms. The potential also exists for severe weather in the same area tonight, Slight Risk (2 of 5) with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes possible.