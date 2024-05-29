1 construction worker killed, another injured after falling from roof to basement at Detroit school

(CBS DETROIT) - One construction worker is dead, and another is injured after falling through the roof of a Detroit school Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at the Mary McLeod Elementary-Middle School on Puritan Avenue.

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris confirmed that two men fell two stories from the roof into the basement while working at the school.

Classes were in session when the incident happened, but no students or teachers witnessed it because it occurred in an area of the school that they were not exposed to, according to Harris.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available.