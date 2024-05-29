Watch CBS News
1 construction worker killed, another injured after falling from roof to basement at Detroit school

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - One construction worker is dead, and another is injured after falling through the roof of a Detroit school Wednesday morning. 

The incident happened at the Mary McLeod Elementary-Middle School on Puritan Avenue. 

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris confirmed that two men fell two stories from the roof into the basement while working at the school. 

Classes were in session when the incident happened, but no students or teachers witnessed it because it occurred in an area of the school that they were not exposed to, according to Harris. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 12:50 PM EDT

