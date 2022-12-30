Trump's federal tax returns are released: Here's what we know

Trump's federal tax returns are released: Here's what we knowget the free app
The House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released redacted versions of six years' worth of former President Donald Trump's federal tax returns, ending Trump's years-long effort to keep his returns from the public.
The Democratic-led committee voted last week to make Trump's tax returns public, then released two reports, one from its members and another from the Joint Committee on Taxation, noting that the IRS did not audit Trump the first two years he was in office. The move to publicize the returns comes days before Republicans take control of Congress in January.
The publicized returns offer a more detailed account of the former president's financial portrait in the years he was running for and in office.
The report from the Joint Committee on Taxation, or JCT, said Trump paid no federal income tax in 2020, the final year of his presidency. The former president paid a net of only $750 in income taxes in 2017. He paid $1.1 million in net federal income taxes combined in 2018 and 2019.
See the tax return documents here
Here are the redacted versions of Trump's tax returns released by the House Ways and Means Committee.
What's included?
The House Ways and Means Committee said it requested and ultimately obtained tax returns and related IRS audit materials from the Treasury Department for the tax years 2015 through 2020 for Donald J. Trump, the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, and the following corporate entities:
DJT Holdings LLC
DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC
DTTM Operations LLC
DTTM Operations Managing Member Corp. LLC
LFB Acquisitions Corp.
LFB Acquisition LLC
Lamington Farm Club, LLC d/b/a Trump National Golf Club-Bedminster
However, these represent only a portion of Trump's sprawling business interests. The former president is financially linked to more than 400 separate entities, including trusts, limited liability corporations and partnerships, according to House researchers.
What tax pros will be looking for in Trump's returns
Trump's finances are known to be complex, and the documents being released Friday only represent a portion of his business empire over a six-year period, so the financial picture will not be comprehensive.
CBS MoneyWatch asked two tax experts — Bruce Dubinsky, a forensic accountant and founder of Dubinsky Consulting, and E. Martin Davidoff, founder and managing partner of Davidoff Tax Law — some of the things they'd be looking for.
Among other things, the returns could reveal how much Trump continued to earn from the book and TV deals that helped make him a household name, and how much he donated to charity between 2015 and 2020.
The documents may also provide new insights into how his businesses took advantage of provisions in the tax code that benefit real estate developers.
Previously published excerpts of Trump's returns, and testimony at the Trump Organization's recent criminal trial, have focused on periods in which he reported large financial losses — allowing him to pay little or nothing in federal income taxes some years.
Mandatory audits not completed
The IRS policy manual requires the mandatory examination of the tax returns of the president and vice president each year. But according to the Ways and Means Committee's report, no such audits were completed during the first two years of Trump's presidency, as Trump had claimed.
The committee said the former president's individual income tax returns filed in 2018, 2019, and 2020 were not examined until after he left office. Only the 2016 tax return was subject to a mandatory examination, and that audit was not completed while Trump was president.
The committee cited delaying tactics by Trump's legal team, accusing them of "failing to provide all the facts needed to resolve certain issues, and stating, in some cases, that they 'would likely have additional relevant facts to present in its protest or at appeal.'"
The long legal battle over Trump's tax returns
The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee has been trying to get its hands on Trump's tax returns since shortly after Democrats regained control of the House in 2019.
On April 3, 2019, committee chairman Rep. Richard Neal sent a letter asking the IRS commissioner to hand over tax returns and other information of then-President Trump. About a month later, then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the requested information would not be provided. Neal then issued a subpoena for those returns. When the Treasury Department refused to turn over the records, the committee filed a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to obtain the returns on July 2, 2019. The case was then stayed by the Court and, in the interim, Joe Biden was elected president. The Treasury Department then altered its stance and said the returns should be provided to the committee. Trump's representatives then attempted to block the disclosure to the committee and
legal proceedings continued until they reached the highest court in the land. Last month, the Supreme Court declined to block the Treasury Department from turning over Trump's taxes to the committee, allowing the House panel to finally obtain the records
Trump is the only president in recent history to not release at least some of his tax returns to the American people voluntarily. In 2020, The New York Times reported it had obtained 17 years' worth of Trump's returns and published detailed coverage of those findings.