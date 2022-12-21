Man charged for impersonating police officer, shooting of restaurant owner in Detroit

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he pretended to be a police officer and shot a man.

Prosecutors charged Jeremiah Devion-James Moore, 38, with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, impersonating a peace officer to commit a crime and four counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned on Tuesday in 36th District Court and given a $500,000 cash bond.

At about 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 14, Detroit police were called to the 19300 block of Conant Street. Police found the victim, identified as a 50-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left shoulder. He was transported to a hospital.

Authorities say Moore allegedly pulled alongside the victim at a red light near Conant Street and Seven Mile Road, identifying himself as a police officer. Police say Moore followed the victim to the parking lot of his business where he had a verbal altercation and shot the victim.

Moore turned himself in five days later on Dec. 19.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 29, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.