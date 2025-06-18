Watch CBS News

Wyoming performer Ian Munsick excited to be playing at Cheyenne Frontier Days this year

The Cheyenne Frontier Days musical lineup this year includes Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Ian Munsick, Megan Moroney and Bailey Zimmerman.
