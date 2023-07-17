Watch CBS News

Tuskegee Airman in Colorado turns 100

Lt. Col. James Harvey III served in the U.S. Air Force as a fighter pilot with the 332nd Fighter Group's 99th Squadron -- also known as the Tuskegee Airmen -- a group of African American military pilots and airmen who fought in WWII.
