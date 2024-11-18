Watch CBS News

Thief steals disabled 15-year-old Colorado dog's wheelchair

Caring for a senior pet is no walk in the park, especially when the pet can't walk at all. A Colorado woman was shocked to find her dog's wheelchair missing from the porch Tuesday morning. Who would steal from an old, good boy?
