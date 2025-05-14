Watch CBS News

Son of fallen deputy bids for father's patrol car, auction ends in tears

The patrol car of Deputy Sam Brownlee, killed in the line of duty in 2010, was to be auctioned off outside the Weld County Sheriff's Office on May 14, 2015.
