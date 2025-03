RTD says it's received a 52% reduction in calls for safety-related issues The transit agency said bus and light rail passengers and operators were plagued by safety concerns, often in the overnight hours. It has since hired more officers, bringing its total to about 100 and hopes to hire about 50 more. RTD says since the hirings and upgraded lighting, cameras, and more, security calls dropped over 50% from February 2024 to February 2025.