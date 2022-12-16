Watch CBS News

Pet of the Week 12.16.22

A 1-year-old Siberian Husky was the Pet of the Week during CBS Colorado Mornings on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Call MaxFund at 303-595-4917 if you would like to consider adoption and give this dog and others a forever home!
