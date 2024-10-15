Watch CBS News

Parent uncovers child custody expert's fake credentials in Denver area, triggers investigation

A Colorado woman who worked as a child and family investigator and parental evaluator in child custody cases throughout the state was recently indicted by a grand jury on charges she used false credentials to obtain her state license.
