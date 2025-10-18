Northern Colorado community health centers face shutdown concerns over Medicaid As the federal shutdown continues, health centers in Northern Colorado and their patients are concerned about how Medicaid cuts would impact their families and communities. Every weekday on the outskirts of Greeley, as many as 400 patients visit the Monfort Family Clinic at Sunrise Community Health in Evans. "They are hard working families," explained Sunrise CEO Mitzi Moran. "They are often your construction workers, your service folks at restaurants, truck drivers. It is the people that are making this economy work." The nation's community health clinics are caught in the middle of a Congress divided over healthcare, leading to a government shutdown.