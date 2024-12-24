Watch CBS News

Last-minute Christmas shoppers flood Northern Colorado stores

Last-minute Christmas shoppers made the best of Christmas Eve on Tuesday, as thousands of people flooded Colorado stores to pick up their final gifts before the holiday. Among the many stores filled with customers was the Scheels in Johnstown.
