Jurors find Sonny Almanza guilty in deadly shooting of Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff After one day of deliberations, jurors found Sonny Almanza, 32, guilty of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of an Arvada police officer last year. Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff was shot and killed in September 2022, while responding to a domestic situation at a home near 51st and Marshall.