'I almost feel more grief now, than I did then': Mourners remember those killed 10 years ago in Auro On the 10-year anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting, the pain of that day still lingers for so many in the community. On Wednesday, Haylee Shaw stopped by the 7/20 memorial to remember her late friend 18-year-old A.J. Boik, who was one of the victims killed on July 20, 2012.