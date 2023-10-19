Watch CBS News

Group aims to increase East Colfax voter turnout

A group in Aurora is encouraging residents along East Colfax to vote in the upcoming election. Ward 1 is one of the most diverse areas in the country with more than 120 languages represented, and it has one of the lowest voter turnouts in the state.
