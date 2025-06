Denver teen remains hospitalized following crash involving Aurora police pursuit A 16-year-old boy from Denver is still in the hospital, nearly five days after the driver of a stolen truck crashed into a car with four teens inside. It happened last Saturday evening as Aurora police officers were chasing the stolen truck. That pursuit moved into Denver before ending in Glendale, where the truck collided almost head-on with a teen's car near South Cherry Street and Leetsdale Drive.