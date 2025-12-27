Company in Denver hopes to help home buyers purchase houses for as little as $5 What if you could buy a house in Colorado for just $5? A new company is working to make that a reality, starting with a home in Denver. Earlier this year, Jason Graf and Sam Cogan launched their new startup, FulHouse Inc. The company operates a sweepstakes model in which, instead of one buyer paying the full cost of a home, the price is split among thousands of entrants, each paying a few dollars to enter. At the end of the sweepstakes period, they hope the home will be paid in full, and one lucky winner will receive it at a fraction of the cost.