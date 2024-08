Colorado's high property taxes one reason why Gov. Jared Polis calls second Special Session The compromise would cap increases in property tax revenue for local governments at 5.25% a year and school district revenue growth at 6% a year. Local governments could ask voters to opt out of the cap. The residential assessment rate would drop from 6.7% to 6.3% or 6.4% depending on assessment growth for the 2025 tax year. The commercial rate would be 25% starting in the 2027 tax year.