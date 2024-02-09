Watch CBS News

Child dies in house fire in Thornton

A child died in a house fire in Thornton on Friday afternoon. Thornton firefighters and Thornton police officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of Clarkson Street on a structure fire just after noon Friday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.