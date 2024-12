Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II donated 100 bikes to A Precious Child Foundation to help students in low income areas.

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II donates 100 bikes to children Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II donated 100 bikes to A Precious Child Foundation to help students in low income areas.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On