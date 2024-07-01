Watch CBS News

Breckenridge bans single-use plastics

Breckenridge's ordinance banning single-use plastics -- like plastic forks and plastic water bottles -- has entered its second phase as of July 1. A similar ban in Frisco took effect last year before the statewide ban.
