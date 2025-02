Bitter cold and dangerous windchills continue Thursday with snowfall accumulating through the night By this afternoon we will stay below freezing with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Many metro neighborhoods up into Northern Colorado and to the northeast are seeing single-digit or subzero windchill Thursday morning. By the evening commute, there will be around 1" accumulation in the Denver metro area, but we have the potential to see 3" to 6" of snow across the area over the next day.