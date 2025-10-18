Watch CBS News

Authorities arrest man who allegedly struck Colorado police officer, two vehicles and fled

A man who reportedly struck a Colorado police officer and two vehicles before fleeing each scene was captured Saturday afternoon. Authorities said he is facing numerous charges, including first-degree assault on a peace officer, second-degree assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, felony menacing, felony vehicular eluding, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and accident involving damage (hit and run).
