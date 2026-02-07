A window on the world of firefighting in rural Colorado
Chris Rodgers, a photographer and volunteer firefighter, is seen ascending a ladder from a fire truck. The following photos were all captured by him.
A firefighter climbs a ladder to extinguish a fire.
A firefighter comforts a puppy that was rescued from a fire.
Firefighters work as a team to extinguish a fire.
A firefighter navigates the dark, smoky interior of a structure after a fire.
A firefighter emerges from a smoky structure during a training exercise.