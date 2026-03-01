Evergreen Lake Plunge 2026
A man in a fish costume leaps into Evergreen Lake
evergreen-lake-plunge-5pkg-transfer-frame-1386
Alan Gionet emcee's this year's Evergreen Lake Plunge
evergreen-lake-plunge-5pkg-transfer-frame-270
Yankee Doodle takes the plunge into Evergreen Lake
evergreen-lake-plunge-5pkg-transfer-frame-903
Chilly jumpers were all smiles on Sunday
evergreen-lake-plunge-5pkg-transfer-frame-842
Elsa embraces the cold at the lake plunge on Sunday
evergreen-lake-plunge-5pkg-transfer-frame-2581
One jumper is all business as she leaps into the water wearing a blazer
evergreen-lake-plunge-5pkg-transfer-frame-1200
Jumper wrapped in a towel and grins at the camera after leaping into the lake
evergreen-lake-plunge-5pkg-transfer-frame-343
A man rides (wears?) his horse into the lake for the plunge
evergreen-lake-plunge-5pkg-transfer-frame-2498
A woman does a cannonball into the water