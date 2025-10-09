Sports Colorado Sports Hall of Fame 2026 Inductees

Photo By Lyn Alweis/The Denver Post via Getty Images OCT 16 1978; Broncos Trickery Catches Bears Off Guard; Defensive back Steve Foley (43), Denver's holder on apparent field-goal attempt, foiled the Chicago Bears defense when he ran with the ball 14 yards to the Bears' 14-yard line to keep Denver touchdown drive alive in the fourth quarter. The Broncos went on to score and emerged with 16-7 win.; Foley, Steve - Ind; Football

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Damian Strohmeyer / Allsport / Getty Images Eric Sleepy Floyd #21, Point Guard and Shooting Guard for the Golden State Warriors dribbles the basketball around #12 Lafayette Fat Lever of the Denver Nuggets during their NBA Midwest Division basketball game on 17th December 1985 at the McNichols Sports Arena, Denver, Colorado, United States. The Nuggets won the game 122 - 114.

University of Nebraska vs University of Colorado John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images College Football: Colorado QB Kordell Stewart (10) in action, making pitch vs Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.Lincoln, NE 11/3/1990CREDIT: John Biever

WENDY KOENIG KNUDSON ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Walt Disney Television SPORTS - 1976 SUMMER OLYMPICS - Track and Field Events - The 1976 Summer Olympic Games aired on the Walt Disney Television Network from July 17 to August 1, 1976. Shoot Date: July 26, 1976.

XXVI Summer Olympic Games Gary M. Prior / Allsport / Getty Images Gigi Fernández and Mary Joe Fernández of the United States celebrate on the winners podium by kissing their the gold medal after defeating silver medalists Jana Novotná and Helena Suková of the Czech Republic in their Women's Doubles Final match at the XXVI Summer Olympic Games on 3rd August 1996 at the Stone Mountain Tennis Center in Stone Mountain, Georgia, United States. Fernández and Fernández won the match 7 - 6, 6 - 4.