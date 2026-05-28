Chet Strange / Bloomberg via Getty Images Graduates throw their hats in the air during the Air Force Academy 2026 graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs.

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Matt Rourke / POOL /AFP via Getty Images

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images Air Force Academy cadets march into Falcon Stadium during their graduation ceremony on May 28, 2026 in Colorado Springs.

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Matt Rourke / POOL /AFP via Getty Images Vice President JD Vance arrives to speak at the commencement speech for the 2026 graduating class of the US Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on May 28, 2026.

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Matt Rourke-Pool / Getty Images Graduating cadets take the Oath of Office during the United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy on May 28, 2026 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A total of 931 graduates will receive their diplomas during the ceremony and enter the Air Force or Space Force to serve for a minimum of 5 years.

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images U.S. Air Force Academy cadets salute during their graduation ceremony on May 28, 2026 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A total of 931 graduates will receive their diplomas during the ceremony and will enter the Air Force or Space Force to serve for a minimum of 5 years.

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Matt Rourke / POOL /AFP via Getty Images US Vice President JD Vance delivers the commencement speech for the 2026 class of the US Air Force Academy at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on May 28, 2026.

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images Vice president JD Vance congratulates cadets as they graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Matt Rourke-Pool / Getty Images

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Matt Rourke-Pool / Getty Images

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Matt Rourke-Pool / Getty Images

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Matt Rourke-Pool / Getty Images A guest cheers as cadets receive diplomas during the United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy on May 28, 2026 in Colorado Springs.

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images Family and friends cheer as U.S. Air Force Academy cadets graduate on May 28, 2026 in Colorado Springs.

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Matt Rourke-Pool / Getty Images Vice President JD Vance watches as the Air Force Thunderbirds fly over during the celebratory hat toss at the United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy on May 28, 2026 in Colorado Springs.

Air Force Academy Graduation 2026 Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images