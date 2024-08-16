Zero Fare for Youth program offers free public transit to teenagers in Denver metro area

Tens of thousands of students across Colorado returned to class over the last few weeks. Denver Public Schools students are set to start on Monday morning.

CBS

Many students do not have a car and may need the additional option of transportation to get to school. The Regional Transportation District, also known as RTD, has you covered with its Zero Fare for Youth program. This provides teenagers with rides for free.

Any teenager can ride this service for free without restrictions. The student has to meet some criteria such as being 19 years old or younger, and provide their government-issued identification card or student identification card. This allows students to ride the trains and buses for free at all times.

The Zero Fare for Youth program will take students to and from anywhere across Denver and the surrounding areas. There are a couple of apps you should download to make your trip easy.

Use the MyRide app to plan your day and commute. Sign up for service alerts to get notified of any delays and cancellations. Also, download the Transit Watch app. If you see anything suspicious or do not feel safe, you will contact the Transit Command Center. Staff can use live equipment to see exactly what is happening.

CBS

RTD tells CBS Colorado offering these services to youth for free is important.

"It's really a benefit to parents and youth because they no longer have to worry about paying for fares," Tara Broghammer, Senior Specialist of Public Relations for RTD said. "It's a cost savings for them. It gives some flexibility and freedom to go to and from school and events they might have going on after school."

RTD tells CBS Colorado there will be some service changes coming on Sept. 29. CBS Colorado will provide updates once we learn more.