Watch CBS News
Local News

'Zero Fare for Better Air' offers free rides for RTD during August

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

RTD and the City of Boulder are offering free rides for the month of August. It's part of the "Zero Fare for Better Air" statewide initiative designed to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing transit use. 

In the partnership with the Colorado Energy Office, made possible by Colorado Senate Bill 22-180, RTD will offer zero fares on all services during the month of August. 

The City of Boulder is also partnering with Via Mobility Services to provide zero-fare service on the local Boulder HOP bus route.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 6:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.