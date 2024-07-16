Zebra mussel larvae found near Grand Junction on Colorado's Western Slope

The battle to keep Zebra Mussels out of Colorado's waterways continues

Despite efforts that have been underway for years to prevent a zebra mussel invasion in Colorado, larvae have been found in the Colorado River and Government Highline Canal near Grand Junction. Although no adult zebra mussels have been found, more testing is being conducted.

A positive designation is given when two or more subsequent sampling events detect zebra mussel larvae. With the single detections in both waters, CPW has initiated its Invasive Species Rapid Response Plan and increased sampling.

CPW is asking water recreators to do their part by cleaning, draining and drying equipment after leaving any body of water in the state. This includes motorized boats, rafts, paddle boards, kayaks, and fishing gear.

"This challenging discovery has ecological and economic impacts not only on the Grand Valley but potential statewide impacts as well. CPW is committed to working with all of our partners as we work to better understand the extent of this discovery and the next steps in protecting the natural resources and infrastructure," said CPW Director Jeff Davis in a statement.

According to CPW, zebra mussels pose an extreme risk of ecological impacts in the state, including negatively impacting native fish populations due to the mussels' filter-feeding strategies that strip essential prey items, such as plankton, from the water. Experts say that sections of the Colorado River that are slow-moving, such as pools, eddies, and backwaters, are especially prone to invasion.

CPW also said that zebra mussels pose a risk to waterways since females can produce up to one million eggs in a spawning season. As the mussels mature, they bond to surfaces and are extremely difficult to remove. This leads to clogged waterways.