Colorado Parks and Wildlife plan to eradicate zebra mussels: fishing off limits at Highline Lake State Park

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working on a plan to eradicate zebra mussels from Highline Lake State Park. This move is part of a widespread effort to keep the invasive species out of Colorado waterways.

CPW officers found five adult mussels while removing buoys on Oct. 1.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers found zebra mussels on buoys in Highline Lake on Oct. 1. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The new plan is a phased approach with the first phase beginning late this year. The second phase will take place gradually over 2024. According to CPW, staff will apply a higher concentration of EarthTec QZ during the first phase, the same EPA-registered copper-based molluscicide that was applied to the lake in March. The goal of this application is to suppress the population to minimize reproductive potential in 2024.

"We did not make this decision lightly or in haste," said Invasive Species Program Manager Robert Walters in a statement. "Over the past year, we have had numerous discussions with CPW's Northwest Region aquatic, regional, and state park staff, and we have come up with a plan that builds upon that work that was performed last spring."

Zebra mussels. CPW

Early next year, CPW will begin slowing lowering Highline Lake with an anticipated complete emptying of the lake by the end of the year. With the lower water levels, CPW is announcing Highline Lake will be closed to all motorized boating for the 2024 boating season.

"We understand that this isn't ideal for our boating and angling community," said Alan Martinez, Highline Lake State Park Manager, in a statement. "What we hope is that people see this and understand how serious this problem is, and that it can be avoided by simply cleaning, draining, and drying your boat or any equipment that comes in contact with the water in between each and every use."

CPW cannot move the fish out of Highline Lake into other waters prior to draining the lake.

CPW said the emergency fish salvage in place for Highline Lake ends on Nov. 3 and the lake will be closed to fishing until further notice. CPW is also advising waterfowl hunters planning to hunt using blinds at Highline Lake to leave dogs at home. Dogs should not enter or drink the water until further notice, if you choose to bring your dogs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife inspect for zebra mussels. CBS

"Eradication of zebra mussels has been, and will continue to be, our goal at Highline Lake," said Ben Felt, Northwest Region Senior Aquatic Biologist, in a statement. "Earlier this year, we pursued an option that had the potential to eradicate the mussels while maintaining the fishery. Based on this recent discovery, we recognize achieving both is not feasible. To do nothing would be detrimental to Highline Lake and would put fisheries across the state at risk. CPW is committed to rebuilding the Highline Lake fishery once the zebra mussel eradication project is complete."