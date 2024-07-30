Colorado man arrested in Florida, accused of killing 25-year-old woman missing since October

A Colorado man has been arrested in Central Florida and is now accused in the disappearance and death of a 25-year-old woman in Yuma, who's been missing since October.

Clifton Boggess, 62, has been sought by the Yuma Police Department in connection with the disappearance and death of Britani Meek. Meek was reported missing out of Yuma on Oct. 25, 2023.

At the time, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Meek was believed to be in danger. On Nov. 28, 2023, the Yuma Police Department said Meek was found dead in rural Yuma County.

Britani Meek Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Boggess was tracked down in Lake Placid, Florida by several local agencies and the U.S. Marshals Service. He was arrested Monday, the Marshals Service said Tuesday.

A warrant was issued on July 24 charging Boggess with first-degree murder, felony tampering with a deceased body, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree motor vehicle theft and third-degree assault.

Deputy U.S. Marshals in Colorado and Florida honed in on a residence in Sebring, Florida, about 85 miles south of Orlando.

Officers and deputies then tracked Boggess to a commercial storage unit in Lake Placid, about 15 miles south of Sebring, where they arrested him.

Clifton Boggess Highlands County Sheriff's Office

Boggess was booked into the Highlands County Jail in Florida, pending extradition to Colorado. He's being held without bond.

Court records show Boggess has convictions for the illegal cultivation and sale of marijuana from 2017 in Douglas and Yuma Counties, where he was sentenced to 18 months and 6 years, respectively.

In 2012, CBS News Miami reported that Boggess was a person of interest in the disappearance of 20-year-old Heather Riggio in 2007. Police said at the time that Riggio was seen Boggess in his pickup truck in Fort Lauderdale days before she was reported missing.

CBS Miami also reported that Boggess -- whose name was spelled "Bogges" at the time -- was implicated in the killing of a sex worker.

"He was arrested for a crime which he committed in Homestead which involved a prostitute. She was shot in the head," North Miami Beach Police Sgt. Richard Rand told CBS Miami in 2012. "There was a trial and some proceedings afterwards which he did serve some time in prison for."