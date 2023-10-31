Watch CBS News
Colorado woman who traveled from Yuma to Denver missing since Oct. 25, considered endangered

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

The family of a 25-year-old Colorado woman who's been missing for several days is hoping the public can help locate her.

Britani Meek told her family she was traveling from Yuma to the Denver area on Oct. 25 but has not been seen or heard from since. Police are concerned for her safety.

Meek is about 5 feet tall and just over 100 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She drives a blue 1987 Pontiac Bonneville with Colorado license plate BPCQ07.

Anyone who sees Meek is asked to call 911 or the Yuma Police Department.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation
October 31, 2023

