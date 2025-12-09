On Colorado Gives Day, YMCA of Metro Denver among thousands getting boost: "We love it here"

Tuesday is Colorado Gives Day, and you can be part of a statewide movement to strengthen our communities. One of the thousands of causes you can support is the YMCA of Metro Denver, one of many organizations ingrained in the community and making a difference in the lives of people of all ages.

YMCA of Metro Denver has been supporting people for more than 150 years. Their offerings include swim lessons for kids, youth sports and before- and after-school care.

The YMCA of Metro Denver. CBS

Leisha DeSmet, the Chief Development Officer for the YMCA of Metro Denver, talked with CBS Colorado's Justin Adams about how the YMCA can impact people's lives in Colorado.

"We teach thousands of kids every year water safety and how to stay safe in the pool and so that's what is so important. And contributions today allow us to make sure that every kid learns how to swim, not just those who can afford it," said Desmet.

The YMCA doesn't want to turn anyone away who needs its services. Donations to the YMCA help fund scholarships for preschool and child care. Donations also help pay for Y memberships for those who are struggling.

"I think what makes it so special is number one, it's for everyone. Number two, we don't turn anyone away for inability to pay. We welcome everyone, we're here for all. And also just that sense of community and belonging that the YMCA provides," said Desmet.

Carrie Maxwell, a mother of three, talked with Adams about how the childcare provided at the YMCA has impacted her life.

"I think for parents, especially new parents or parents of littles, feel so supported, feel like they're part of the community because not a lot of places in our community are set up for little kids and so it's a place where everyone feels like they belong, where they can have some fun," said Maxwell. "We just love it here."

Desmet said the Y provides more than just an outlet to improve your physical condition.

CBS Colorado's Justin Adams interviews Leisha DeSmet, the Chief Development Officer for the YMCA of Metro Denver. CBS

"I think it's so important that people understand that we are a not-for-profit organization. And this day helps us do that. We're not just a swim-and-gym; we provide so many other things in addition to that. Not only keeping your body healthy but also keeping your mind active, educating our children, keeping people connected, and a feeling of belonging," said Desmet. "We'll see active older adults here later in the day, not only are they working out for their joint replacements and trying to feel better, but they're also joining classes where they get a real sense of belonging."

With donations starting at $5 and going all the way up through large donations made through IRAs or donor-advised funds, everyone has the opportunity to make an impact during Colorado Gives Day.

The secure online platform -- at coloradogives.org -- features thousands of verified Colorado nonprofits, all of which have been vetted to confirm their charitable status and that they are in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.