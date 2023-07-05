Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero suspended for rest of 2023 season for violating MLB's domestic violence policy

New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero is suspended for the rest of the Major League Baseball season for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred said Wednesday.

Cordero, a 31-year-old relief pitcher, accepted the suspension, the commissioner's office said. He was on the restricted list, meaning he is suspended without pay, CBS Sports reported. Cordero will miss the season's final 76 games and the postseason.

The Yankees said it is "fully supportive of Major League Baseball's investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero."

Yankees reliever Jimmy Cordero throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2023. Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

"There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," the team said.

Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees' Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

New York pitcher Domingo Germán was given an 81-game suspension under the domestic violence policy that he served in 2019 and 2020. Germán last week pitched MLB's 24th perfect game.

CBS Sports reports that to this point, the longest suspensions under the domestic violence policy are as follows: