Xcel Energy's Day of Service is easy opportunity to serve the Colorado community

As part of its commitment to the community, Xcel Energy hosts a Day of Service. The utility sets up volunteer projects all over the state and invites its employees, families, and the general public to participate. In just a few hours, these volunteer projects make a huge difference for the partner organizations.

"This is our 15th year doing this event with our community and Xcel Energy Employees to work side-by-side in the community," said Iffie Jennings, Director of Strategy, Outreach and Advocacy with Xcel Energy.

Xcel partners with organizations like Project Angel Heart, Food Bank of the Rockies, Littleton Public Schools, Weld Food Bank, and more. About 30 nonprofits and organizations across Colorado are helped by 45 different projects. Xcel needs about 1,100 people to volunteer.

"Anybody who signs up for a project just needs to make sure that they show up on time. We will have volunteer shirts. We will have equipment, and we will have all the tools and needs for somebody to volunteer," said Hollie Velasquez Horvath, Regional Vice President for Xcel Energy.

Velasquez Horvath has been volunteering with her kids for every one of the 15-years. As a family, they have tackled picking up trash in parks, packing hygiene kits for veterans experience homelessness, and packing food boxes for families in need. For Velasquez Horvath and her family, Day of Service is an annual tradition, and she hopes it's instilled an important value in her children.

"It's something that I think they can connect with and understand that the work that they're doing is in service to their community, and that there are people in our state that are in need, and we're helping through our time and our treasure in service to them," she explained.

The projects range in skill level so that people of all ages and abilities can take part in the day.

"The projects range anywhere from cleaning up green spaces to beautifying public spaces with art, also working with local food banks to do organizing and distributing healthy produce and groceries, in addition to building learning kits and organizing supplies for classrooms and youth programs," Jennings said.

In just a few hours, the volunteers participating in Day of Service can rack up thousands of dollars in economic impact for the partner organizations.

"When you go in for four hours and you have a number of volunteers that will come in and help support on that one day, I think our nonprofits love that opportunity to complete and get assistance on things that they may get to do on a regular basis," Velasquez Horvath said.

Day of Service is a win-win-win all the way around. Participants can feel good about making a real difference in the community, the partner organizations get an influx of labor, and Xcel Energy employees get a chance to socialize with their friends and neighbors.

LINK: Register for Xcel Energy's Day of Service

Xcel Energy's Day of Service is Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13, 2025. Times and locations vary by project.