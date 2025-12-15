Xcel Energy warning it may need to shut off power in Colorado on Wednesday due to dry, windy conditions

Xcel Energy is warning customers in Colorado that power may be shut off on Wednesday as extreme winds and dry conditions create dangerous wildfire risk.

"This is a tool of last resort for Xcel Energy. We do not take this decision lightly," said Andrew Holder, Community Relations Director for Xcel.

The utility is considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff, or "PSPS," which temporarily cuts electricity to reduce the chance of sparks igniting a fire. Meteorologists with Xcel are monitoring conditions around the clock, Holder explained, tracking wind speeds, humidity, and fuel moisture. What's forecasted for Wednesday has the company on high alert.

"What we're seeing is very extreme winds, 70 to 80 mph, along the Front Range," Holder said. "We've gone a long stretch without a ton of snow, so when you kind of add all that up, the fire environment in particular is an extreme one."

The Jefferson County School District, Colorado's second-largest school district, said on Monday that district leaders are in contact with Xcel, and while there are not currently any changes to the school schedule, district officials said that could change.

Holder said the company is expecting damage to some of its facilities. Outages could affect a large area from Fort Collins south into the Eastern Plains and the Pueblo region.

"This is a larger area of concern," Holder said.

The strongest winds are expected to hit around noon on Wednesday. Xcel said crews will restore service as soon as conditions are safe, but outages could last longer than usual.

"Please have some grace, as our frontline workers are going to be working in some pretty extreme circumstances to get the power restored efficiently and as safely as possible," Holder said.

Another safety measure Xcel plans to use is Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, which keeps lines energized but more sensitive, automatically cutting power if something comes into contact with a line. The company is also partnering with emergency management offices and critical facilities like hospitals to minimize impacts.

This would only be the second time Xcel has used PSPS in Colorado; the first was in April 2024.

"We learned a lot of lessons," Holder said of last year's shutoff. "We heard from our communities, our customers, our regulators, and our policymakers that we need to communicate early."

Xcel has offered the following tips for preparing for a power shutoff or outage: