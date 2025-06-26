Watch CBS News
Xcel Energy tests drones for power line inspections in Colorado

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Xcel Energy tested drone technology in Colorado with the goal of speeding up restoration times when lines have been deactivated because of fire danger. 

xcel-drones-5vo-transfer-frame-361.jpg
Xcel Energy tests a drone. CBS

The technology is designed for customers in the high country. Xcel told CBS Colorado that it can power up a drone and use it to inspect the lines to determine whether it's safe to turn them back on. 

"It just allows us to eliminate the mobilization time of getting a lineman or a truck up to the site and allows us to immediately start inspecting as soon as we get notification of an outage," said Zach Roach, UAS Program Manager for Xcel Energy.

xcel-drones-5vo-transfer-frame-1424.jpg
An Xcel Energy drone. CBS

Xcel said the drones would allow crews to restore power 10 to 20 times more quickly than they otherwise would be able to. 

