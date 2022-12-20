Watch CBS News
Local News

Power restored for most Xcel customers after thousands lost electricity Monday

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

A power outage is impacting thousands of people in Denver, Edgewater and Lakewood, according to Xcel Energy.

The outage was reported around 8:30 p.m. and smaller outages were also seen on Xcel's outage map in the surrounding areas. The initial outage had impacted over 7,300 people but after about an hour and a half, Xcel said some almost all of those customers had power returned.

lu5-20221220-040739-frame-3653.jpg
CBS

A spokesperson for Xcel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Video shared by west Denver residents showed blacked-out streets in every direction for far distances.

Streetlights were out and homes with ordinarily bright Christmas lights were completely dark.

One west Denver resident said she was a little concerned when the power went out but didn't realize the scale of the outage until she walked outside.

"My first thought was to grab the nearest flashlight," she told CBS News Colorado. "My second thought was that I needed to buy more flashlights. I was startled when I stepped outside and saw how widespread the impact was."

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 9:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.