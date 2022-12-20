Power restored for most Xcel customers after thousands lost electricity Monday

A power outage is impacting thousands of people in Denver, Edgewater and Lakewood, according to Xcel Energy.

The outage was reported around 8:30 p.m. and smaller outages were also seen on Xcel's outage map in the surrounding areas. The initial outage had impacted over 7,300 people but after about an hour and a half, Xcel said some almost all of those customers had power returned.

A spokesperson for Xcel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Video shared by west Denver residents showed blacked-out streets in every direction for far distances.

Streetlights were out and homes with ordinarily bright Christmas lights were completely dark.

One west Denver resident said she was a little concerned when the power went out but didn't realize the scale of the outage until she walked outside.

"My first thought was to grab the nearest flashlight," she told CBS News Colorado. "My second thought was that I needed to buy more flashlights. I was startled when I stepped outside and saw how widespread the impact was."