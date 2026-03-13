Xcel Energy plans for possible power shutoffs in Colorado this weekend

Xcel Energy has planned for possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs beginning on Saturday, March 14, around 2 p.m. According to the utility company, the possible PSPS will impact customers in Boulder and Jefferson counties.

Xcel said weather conditions are expected to start improving around 5 p.m. that same day, but high winds that may create wildfire risk and cause outages are expected to continue through the weekend.

CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologists called for a First Alert Weather Day on Friday and Saturday due to a prolonged period of strong winds and critical fire danger. Warm temperatures, dry air and super gusty winds will team up again for a First Alert Weather Day that creates ideal conditions for rapid wildfire spread.

CBS

According to CBS Colorado First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, a cold front approaches from the Pacific Northwest on Saturday and temperatures will be warm again with strong west-northwest winds. Winds will be a bit stronger, gusting up to 60 mph at the base of the foothills and 30 to 40 mph over the plains.

Xcel said that it is possible that customers impacted by weather-related outages on Thursday may experience additional disruption due to either a possible PSPS or high winds on Saturday.

Xcel released this statement, "We recognize that is a significant inconvenience and we work hard to limit the time customers spend without power. Prepare for potential outages now, especially if you use medical equipment that requires electricity."

For more information on potential outages, Xcel customers can visit Xcel's website.