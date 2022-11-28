Xcel Energy loses bid to dismiss case for damages related to Marshall Fire
A lawsuit against Xcel Energy for damages related to the Marshall Fire will move forward. A judge in Boulder denied the utility's request to dismiss the case which alleges its utility lines may have played a role in the start of the blaze.
While utility lines have been looked at, so too has an underground coal mine fire and a nearby religious group's burning practices, but investigators have still not named a cause.
