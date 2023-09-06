"Xcel is investing in the communities that we're serving": Day of Service provides much needed volunteer help in communities across the state.

Projects are filling up for Xcel Energy's Day of Service. The utility company is hosting about 60 volunteer projects across the state in an effort to give the community a big boost.

"It's our first year partnering with Re:Vision for our Days of Service, and it's something I hope that we will continue to do every year," said Grace Lopez Ramirez, Senior Area Manager for Local Community and Government Affairs with Xcel Energy.

Lopez Ramirez brought the organization to Xcel's attention as a partner for Day of Service. It's an organization she's been working with for some 10-years.

"Re:Vision nourishes our community both spiritually and physically," she told CBS News Colorado.

Re:Vision is a cultural hub in the Westwood neighborhood. It develops leaders within the neighborhood, supports a locally-owned economy, and grows community food systems. It's a mission that speaks to Lopez Ramirez's heart.

"As a child, I used to come to Westwood all the time. We had family in this part of the city and I grew up coming to Westwood every week," she said.

Now volunteers will get to nourish Re:Vision during Day of Service. Xcel Energy workers and community members will be harvesting fresh vegetables from the Re:Vision farm that will then go to residents in this historic food desert.

"It shows me once again that Xcel is investing in the communities that we're serving," Lopez Ramirez explained.

LINK: Register for Xcel Energy's Day of Service

Xcel Energy's Day of Service runs September 8-9, 2023.