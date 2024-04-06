Xcel Energy to cut power to 55K people along Colorado's front range amid wildfire risk

Due to the potential of hurricane-force winds and the resulting risk of wildfires along Colorado's front range on Saturday, Xcel Energy says it plans to "de-energize" power lines across the western side of the Denver metro area up through Larimer County.

The energy giant is set to start cutting power in its lines around 3 p.m. Saturday and continue through Sunday. It says an estimated 55,000 customers may be impacted in Boulder County, small sections of Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Douglas and Broomfield Counties, and the West Denver Metro area along the foothills.

"De-energizing is a last resort measure to reduce the risk of a wildfire and ensure public safety," the company said in a statement Saturday morning. "If a line is proactively de-energized, we will not turn the power back on until the high fire risk has passed, conditions are safe and crews have visually inspected the line. Outage restoration times will also depend on damages from the storm."

The company says it's trying to reach out to customers to alert them of the outages they can expect and is urging people, especially those with certain medical equipment that relies on electricity, to prepare accordingly. It's also working to change automatic reset settings in some of its powerlines so as not to try to reset amid an outage caused by a falling tree branch or other debris.

Crews with Xcel Energy repair electrical lines along Ridge Road the area most affected by the Cold Springs Fire on July 14, 2016 in Nederland, Colorado. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Xcel is also urging people to report outages and monitor the company for updates on this. They can do so through Xcel's mobile apps, on its website, by texting OUT to 98936 to report an outage, or texting STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage, or by calling 1-800-895-1999.

